Assembly election 2026 LIVE updates: SIR deletion, ‘jhal muri’, morning walks dominate Bengal, Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Assembly election 2026 LIVE updates: With polling days now within reach, two of India's most consequential state elections are entering their sharpest and most revealing final stretch.

The countdown is on. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on 23 April, whilst West Bengal goes to the polls across two phases — 23 and 29 April — with votes counted across both states on 4 May. In the days that remain, street-level mobilisation, electoral roll controversies and hyperlocal politics — morning walks through neighbourhoods, jhal muri shared with voters at street corners — are driving the narrative as much as any rally speech.

Bengal's Voter Roll Row

The numbers tell a troubling story. Before West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision exercise, the state's electorate stood at 7.66 crore. It now sits at 6.75 crore -a decline of roughly 12 per cent. Of the 60 lakh names placed under adjudication, only 32 lakh have been cleared, leaving the fate of 27 lakh voters unresolved- a controversy that has come to define this election cycle.

The political contest is no less charged. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fighting a high-stakes battle in Bhabanipur against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, has described the vote as a "festival of democracy and not autocracy," urging communities to remain united against what she characterises as deliberate attempts at division.

Tamil Nadu's Final Push

In Tamil Nadu, the closing days have sharpened the ideological fault lines considerably. The central contest pits the DMK-led alliance against the AIADMK-BJP combine, with both sides pressing their closing arguments with urgency. Chief Minister M K Stalin, addressing a rally in Tiruppur on Saturday, was unequivocal: "The AIADMK and BJP have crippled this region's industrial growth. Votes cast for NDA will become a stumbling block to Tamil Nadu's progress and people must realise this."

Opposition parties have meanwhile alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation crossed into political campaigning and should be treated as campaign expenditure under the Model Code of Conduct — adding fresh acrimony to an already charged atmosphere.

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