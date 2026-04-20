Assembly election 2026 LIVE updates: SIR deletion, ‘jhal muri’, morning walks dominate Bengal, Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Assembly election 2026 LIVE updates: With polling days now within reach, two of India's most consequential state elections are entering their sharpest and most revealing final stretch.
The countdown is on. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on 23 April, whilst West Bengal goes to the polls across two phases — 23 and 29 April — with votes counted across both states on 4 May. In the days that remain, street-level mobilisation, electoral roll controversies and hyperlocal politics — morning walks through neighbourhoods, jhal muri shared with voters at street corners — are driving the narrative as much as any rally speech.
Bengal's Voter Roll Row
The numbers tell a troubling story. Before West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision exercise, the state's electorate stood at 7.66 crore. It now sits at 6.75 crore -a decline of roughly 12 per cent. Of the 60 lakh names placed under adjudication, only 32 lakh have been cleared, leaving the fate of 27 lakh voters unresolved- a controversy that has come to define this election cycle.
The political contest is no less charged. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fighting a high-stakes battle in Bhabanipur against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, has described the vote as a "festival of democracy and not autocracy," urging communities to remain united against what she characterises as deliberate attempts at division.
Tamil Nadu's Final Push
In Tamil Nadu, the closing days have sharpened the ideological fault lines considerably. The central contest pits the DMK-led alliance against the AIADMK-BJP combine, with both sides pressing their closing arguments with urgency. Chief Minister M K Stalin, addressing a rally in Tiruppur on Saturday, was unequivocal: "The AIADMK and BJP have crippled this region's industrial growth. Votes cast for NDA will become a stumbling block to Tamil Nadu's progress and people must realise this."
Opposition parties have meanwhile alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation crossed into political campaigning and should be treated as campaign expenditure under the Model Code of Conduct — adding fresh acrimony to an already charged atmosphere.
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MK Stalin took his campaign to Chennai's Anna Nagar Tower Park on Monday morning, greeting residents during a walkabout ahead of the 23 April assembly polls.
The visit capped a gruelling campaign stretch. In a post on X, Stalin described an eight-hour blitz the previous day — beginning in Hosur at 2 PM, moving through Mylapore, Thousand Lights and T Nagar, concluding in Thiruvottiyur at 10 PM, where he ate fish at the home of a fisherfolk family.
"Polls, people's counts — whatever it may be, we are the ones! We will win 200; we will create history!" he wrote.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day campaign tour of Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday, as the NDA intensifies its outreach ahead of the 23 April assembly elections. The visit aims to energise party cadre and reinforce the coalition's development-focused messaging across key constituencies.
TMC has alleged that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, were denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while PM Modi extended his stay there on Sunday to eat jhal muri at a local shop.
TMC alleged the JMM leaders were left waiting for hours before being forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme.
"Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Because the 'Pradhan Sevak' decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren was denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present," TMC said on X.
"Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing," the party added.
Assembly election 2026 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee held her first community outreach event in Bhabanipur since filing her nomination on 8 April, using the occasion to attack the BJP over electoral roll deletions and alleged attempts to foment religious and caste divisions.
Speaking at Ladies' Park on Sunday, she described elections as a "festival of democracy and not autocracy" and called for unity across communities. Bhabanipur is among the most closely watched contests of the 2026 assembly polls, with Banerjee facing Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a direct fight for the seat she has held for three terms.