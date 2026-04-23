Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting in West Bengal Phase 1, Tamil Nadu under tight security begins shortly

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE updates: All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in the first phase of high-stakes West Bengal election are voting today, 23 April.

The voting will begin at 7:00 AM and continue till 6:00 PM across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

In West Bengal, as many as 3.22 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the first phase today. Tamil Nadu has over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters.

The campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election and the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election ended on 20 April. All political parties gave a final push to their campaigns on the last day before today's voting.

Counting of votes in both states will be held on 4 May, the day when the results of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry assembly polls will also be declared.

Bipolar fight in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the contest is largely bipolar between the ruling TMC and the resurgent BJP. Led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has been in power in the state since 2011, while the BJP emerged as its main challenger after winning 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. The Congress is largely out of the race in the state and is contesting alone after breaking its alliance with the Left Front in February.

Prominent TMC leaders in the fray on Thursday include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area, and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram.

Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar.

The DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, while the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are the key players, the entry of actor Vijay's TVK has made the contest triangular.

The two Dravidian rivals – DMK and AIDDMK – have dominated Tamil Nadu politics since the 1960s and have been the only parties to govern the state since then. While Congress is the DMK’s largest alliance partner, the BJP is the AIADMK’s key ally.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is contesting on a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket from Kolthur, faces a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is also back in focus, with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a fresh mandate from a seat that has long been seen as a DMK stronghold.

TVK chief Vijay is contesting the polls from two seats, Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nainar Nagendran is looking to secure the Sattur constituency.

What happened in 2021?

In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the incumbent Trinamool Congress won by a landslide, taking over 200 seats, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Follow Live updates here: