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Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: High-decibel poll campaign ends today for Tamil Nadu, leaders make final push

Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: All 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 of the 294 seats in West Bengal will vote on Thursday, 23 April. The remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on 29 April. Results will be declared on 4 May.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated21 Apr 2026, 11:56:25 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: : West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly elections at Murarai, in Birbhum on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: : West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly elections at Murarai, in Birbhum on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Utpal sarkar)

Assembly Elections 2026 live updates: The high-decibel poll campaign for Tamil Nadu and the first phase of West Bengal elections will conclude today, 21 April.

All 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 of the 294 seats in West Bengal will vote on Thursday, 23 April. The remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on 29 April.

Counting of votes in both states will be held on May 4, the day when the results of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry assembly polls will also be declared.

In West Bengal, the contest is largely between the ruling TMC and the resurgent BJP. Led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has been in power in the state since 2011, while the BJP emerged as its main challenger after winning 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

The Congress is largely out of the race and will contest alone, having broken its alliance with the Left Front in February.

In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the Secular Democratic Alliance led by the DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, led in the state by the AIADMK, the DMK’s arch-rival.

The two Dravidian rivals have dominated Tamil Nadu politics since the 1960s and have been the only parties to govern the state since then. While Congress is the DMK’s largest alliance partner, the BJP is the AIADMK’s key ally.

What happened in 2021?

In the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the incumbent Trinamool Congress won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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21 Apr 2026, 11:56:25 AM IST

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