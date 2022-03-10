Assembly elections 2022: BJP on firm wicket for Presidential election

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The electoral college for the presidential election comprises elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies and that of NCT Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry
The victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest Assembly elections has come with a bonus for the party -- a free hand in the Presidential elections expected later this year.
The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, its triumph redrawing India's political map and diminishing the Congress even further.
As votes were counted on Thursday for elections to five states held over February and March, the possible four-one score for India's ruling party underscored its political prowess. The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website.
A big win in Uttar Pradesh, that almost looks certain, gives BJP the edge in chosing the Presidential candidate.
The Congress' epitaph was written on the electoral battlefield. The party, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and was ahead in only two seats in Uttar Pradesh with a vote share of 2.3 per cent -- notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka.
But all eyes were on key electoral battleground Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led government was pitching for a second consecutive term in power.
In trends and results available for the 403 seats, the ruling party was ahead in 250 seats, short of its earlier count of 312 but comfortably over the halfway mark in polls that come a year after the devastating second Covid wave. This will be the first time in over three decades that a party will get re-elected for a second term in the state.
President Ram Nath Kovind will complete his tenure on July 24, 2022.
The electoral college for the presidential election comprises elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies and that of NCT Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry. Members of Legislative Councils and nominated members do not form part of the electoral college.
The Samajwadi Party, which made a vigorous bid for power with its leader Akhilesh Yadav attracting huge crowds at campaign rallies, was trailing with leads in 120 seats, a significant jump from the 47 last time. Enough to make it a vocal opposition but far removed from power even with the support of its allies, the RLD and the SBSP, which were ahead in 10 and four seats, respectively, analysts pointed out.
Adding to the saffron party's tally, BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) was ahead in 12 seats. The BSP, which barely made a campaign splash, was leading in two seats with a vote share of 12.7%.
In terms of numbers, the electoral college is made up of 233 members of Rajya Sabha, 543 members of Lok Sabha and 4,120 members of legislative assemblies - a total of 4,896 electors. The value of the vote of every MP has been fixed at 708, while among states the value of the vote of an MLA is the highest at 208. The total value of votes of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is 83,824, Punjab (13,572), Uttarakhand (4480), Goa (800) and Manipur (1080).
(With inputs from PTI)
