Assembly elections exit poll result: When and where to watch
- The Election Commission of India has put prohibitory orders on the publishing of exit polls from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7
With the last phase of polling underway in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on the predictions made by the political pundits in the exit polls for the five states where assembly elections were held recently.
The Election Commission of India has put prohibitory orders on the publishing of exit polls from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7- i.e. during the polling period. However, after 6.30 pm exit polls results can be declared by the various media outlets who conduct them.
Some of the most prominent exit polls are conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others, and shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Voters in Uttarakhand and Goa had cast their votes on 14 February where the election took place in a single phase The 117-member Punjab Assembly went to the polls on February 20. Elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.
One of the larger states that went to polls this year, polls were conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.
