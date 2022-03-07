Assembly elections exit poll result: When and where to watch

Elections to 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats was held in seven phases on these dates: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27; March 3 and 7.The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10. Uttarakhand's 70 seats and Goa's 40 seats went to polls on February 14 in a single phase, while 117-member Punjab Assembly on February 20. A 60-member Manipur Assembly went to polling in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

