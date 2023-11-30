Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE: BJP to win Rajasthan, close contest with Congress in Chhattisgarh
After the conclusion of voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, several media outlets announced their exit poll results on Thursday. The exit polls indicate mixed trends for the five states. Most of the outlets are indicating a neck-to-neck competition in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.