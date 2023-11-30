After the conclusion of voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, several media outlets announced their exit poll results on Thursday. The exit polls indicate mixed trends for the five states. Most of the outlets are indicating a neck-to-neck competition in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhattisgarh assembly election results are likely to witness a close contest between the two parties with Congress emerging as the winner, according to ABP-CVoter exit poll result. However, the grand-old party might face defeat in Rajasthan where BJP is expected to attain a comfortable victory. In Mizoram, MNF is expected to emerge as a clear winner, according to ABP-CVoter exit poll result. Here is the state-wise exit poll result of ABP-CVoter for state assembly elections 2023.

State Assembly Elections News Update: BJP to emerge winner in Rajasthan According to the ABP-CVoter Exit poll, Rajasthan will continue to follow its anti-incumbency trend, with the BJP emerging as a clear winner in the Congress-ruled state. The grand-old party is likely to secure 71-91 seats in the state, whereas BJP is expected to win 94-114 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Assembly Elections News Update: Close competition between BJP, Congress in Chhattisgarh According to the ABP-CVoter survey, Congress is expected to bag a 43.4% share of votes while BJP is likely to lag in the competition with 41.2% votes. Congress is predicted to win around 41-53 seats in the state, whereas BJP will settle with 36-48 seats. According to the survey, the BJP is expected to gain the most in terms of vote share, with a jump of around 8.2% since the last election.

State Assembly Elections News Update: MNF may fall short of majority Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) is expected to fail to claim a majority in the state assembly elections in Mizoram. However, his party will manage to emerge as the largest party in the state, according to ABP-CVoter survey.

The hill state is likely to face a three-way battle between the MNF, the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. MNF is expected to get anywhere between 15-21 seats, whereas Regional party ZMP is expected to get 12 to 18 seats, while Congress is projected to get 2 to 8 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

