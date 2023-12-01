Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Exit Poll 2023: Hung assembly in Rajasthan, Mizoram; Cong may gain in Telangana, Chhattisgarh; BJP sweep in MP Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: A poll of polls analysis shows a worrisome situation for the Congress in Rajasthan, for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and for the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. While, pollsters hint at the possibility of a hung assembly in Rajasthan and Mizoram in 2023 Assembly Elections, only Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh of the total five states seem to be retaining the government currently in power — but by a very small margin

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Exit poll results 2023 present diverse outcomes in 5 states, leave social media guessing State Assembly Exit Poll Result 2023: Days ahead of vote counting in five states, several media outlets released their exit polls for state assembly elections 2023 on Thursday. Most of the exit polls presented a mixed picture of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Some predicted the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and MP. Whereas, others projected the Congress party taking the lead in these states along with Telangana. Mizoram's ruling party is expected to witness loss of votes this time. The hilly state is also expected to see a hung parliament, suggested exit polls of different media outlets.

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: 'Country runs by vision, not by…': Kamal Nath dismisses exit polls prediction of BJP win in MP Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said that the public is set to put a stamp on the Congress government in MP and further appealed to the party workers not to get affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win. In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government."

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: 'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye': MP CM Chouhan after exit polls predict BJP win After the exit-poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh gave a clear edge to the incumbent BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday thanked the women voters of the state, saying "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory". Speaking to ANI after the pollsters predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the CM said, "Wherever we went, women came out in numbers to extend a hearty welcome and show their support." "I have been saying all along that we have no competition in Madhya Pradesh and will return with a clear majority. The love and affection that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi showered on the people of Madhya Pradesh, combined with his able guidance, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of (BJP national president) JP Nadda, the tireless efforts of our workers and schemes of our government will give us a deserved win in the state," the CM added.

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: 'Congress will form a government in all states…', says Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi On exit polls, Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi says, "...Congress will form a government with a clear majority. In all the states Congress will government..."

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP to win Rajasthan, lose Madhya Pradesh to Congress After the conclusion of voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, several media outlets announced their exit poll results on Thursday. The exit polls indicate mixed trends for the five states. Most of the outlets are indicating a neck-to-neck competition in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Results: Congress to form govt in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana; BJP to retain MP The News 24-Today's Chanakya on 30 November released its exit poll predictions for five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram – where the polling took place this month. According to the News Channel, which collaborated with Today's Chanakya, Congress is the leading party in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while BRS may form the government in Telangana. BJP is most likely to keep Madhya Pradesh.

Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Lets wait for Dec 3, says Union Minister Prahlad Patel Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday abstained from giving any clear remark on the exit polls and suggested to wait for Decemberr 3 for final election result