Assembly elections exit polls: How to read and infer them

Assembly elections exit polls: How to read and infer them2 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- Assembly elections polling for the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will come to an end on 7 March and all eyes are on exit polls
Assembly elections polling for the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will come to an end on 7 March and all eyes are on exit polls.
Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday to decide the phase of 613 candidates.
The ongoing legislative assembly elections have a combined electorate of 18.3 crore, one of the largest to vote amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
What are Exit polls?
Exit polls are opinions of the electorate that are taken after voters have cast their votes. The polls aim to predict the final result on the basis of the information collected from the voters outside polling booths. Pollsters usually ask questions on which political party he or she might have voted and what is the reason behind chosing a particular party.
Pollsters, based on the information collected, will try and decode political trends that give a fair idea on how sections of people voted and on what basis they chose to exercise their franchise.
Exit polls in India are usually conducted by private firms and media organizations such as Chanakya, Cvoter MyAxis India among others. These polling firms deploy polling agents on the day of voting and collect information through random selection of voters, which is usually known as random sampling.
How should we infer Exit polls?
According to experts, exit poll figures are to be taken with a pinch of salt. They should not be accepted or rejected in totality. Though the assumption is based on science, there are many factors controlling the outcome of an exit poll. A voter may not say correctly which party he has voted for. So there is an accepted margin or error.
Exit polls are usually telecasted on media channels after the completion of all phases of elections. They are restricted from putting out the exit polls results while voting is going on.
