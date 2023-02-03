Assembly Elections: JP Nadda to launch election campaign in Tripura today
Assembly Elections: BJP is also likely to release its election manifesto for Tripura in the next week.
Tripura Assembly Elections: BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to launch the party's poll campaign in the poll-bound northeast state today, Friday. At first, he will launch a Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Amarpur and then conduct two rallies here.
