Tripura Assembly Elections: BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to launch the party's poll campaign in the poll-bound northeast state today, Friday. At first, he will launch a Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Amarpur and then conduct two rallies here.

He will then hold a meeting of the top leaders in the state to fine-tune the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. Apart from this, 35 other rallies would also be taken out across the state, led by both the Central and State level ministers, according to the news agency ANI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Smriti Irani would also participate in the rallies today.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to release its election manifesto for Tripura in the next week. The saffron party posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion with Manik Sarkar being its Chief Minister for over two decades.

After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura's Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

For the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state, which are slated to be held on February 17, the BJP has fielded 55 candidates.

Former CM Manik Sarkar, hailing from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), would also contest the upcoming Assembly polls to the state.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. The party announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency.

For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election. Tripura will go to polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.

