Assembly Elections: Kejriwal appeals Gujarat voters to choose ‘AAP’ this time

Gujarat polls: CM Kejriwal also highlighted his poll promise of providing ₹1,000 to every woman in the state, so that they can use the money for their children's basic needs.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a huge rally in Amreli on Monday, made various promises to the people of poll-bound Gujarat including, free electricity, end of inflation, etc, if AAP comes to power in the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a huge rally in Amreli on Monday, made various promises to the people of poll-bound Gujarat including, free electricity, end of inflation, etc, if AAP comes to power in the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December, according to the news agency ANI.
According to a press statement, while addressing the rally of thousands of people, the Delhi CM said "Only 10 days are left for the Assembly elections. AAP is giving tough competition to all the parties. AAP is reaching out to the people by carrying their issues, because of which there is a storm of 'Parivartan' (change) in Gujarat."
According to a press statement, while addressing the rally of thousands of people, the Delhi CM said "Only 10 days are left for the Assembly elections. AAP is giving tough competition to all the parties. AAP is reaching out to the people by carrying their issues, because of which there is a storm of 'Parivartan' (change) in Gujarat."
"If AAP comes to power, I will share the responsibility of all the families like a brother. Today, people are frustrated with inflation. I will get people rid of inflation. From the 1st of March, the electricity bill will be zero and everyone will get 24 hours of electricity, just like the people of Delhi and Punjab get," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"If AAP comes to power, I will share the responsibility of all the families like a brother. Today, people are frustrated with inflation. I will get people rid of inflation. From the 1st of March, the electricity bill will be zero and everyone will get 24 hours of electricity, just like the people of Delhi and Punjab get," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CM Kejriwal also highlighted his poll promise of providing ₹1,000 to every woman in the state, so that they can use the money for their children's basic needs, as per ANI reports.
CM Kejriwal also highlighted his poll promise of providing ₹1,000 to every woman in the state, so that they can use the money for their children's basic needs, as per ANI reports.
"We will put ₹1000 in every adult woman's accounts. Some people ask what is the need for doing that. So many girls are not able to study because of a lack of money. So many women are not able to provide their children with milk and fresh vegetables. Once we provide them with this money, all these problems will be solved," he further said.
"We will put ₹1000 in every adult woman's accounts. Some people ask what is the need for doing that. So many girls are not able to study because of a lack of money. So many women are not able to provide their children with milk and fresh vegetables. Once we provide them with this money, all these problems will be solved," he further said.
The AAP supremo also emphasized the unemployment situation in the state and promised to provide "10 lakh jobs" and ₹3,000 as unemployment benefits, ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The AAP supremo also emphasized the unemployment situation in the state and promised to provide "10 lakh jobs" and ₹3,000 as unemployment benefits, ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I will provide employment opportunities to people here. I gave 12 lakh employments in Delhi. In Punjab also, we gave 20,000 new employments. We will provide 10 lakh employment in Gujarat and till a youth gets the job, will also provide them with ₹3,000 unemployment benefit," Kejriwal said.
"I will provide employment opportunities to people here. I gave 12 lakh employments in Delhi. In Punjab also, we gave 20,000 new employments. We will provide 10 lakh employment in Gujarat and till a youth gets the job, will also provide them with ₹3,000 unemployment benefit," Kejriwal said.
The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies is slated to go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.
The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies is slated to go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.