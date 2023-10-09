Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Election Commission of India on 9 October will hold a press conference in Delhi to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly polls. The election schedule of the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana to be announced, the EC informed.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Samajwadi Party to strongly contest elections in 5 states’ says spokesperson
While speaking to news agency PTI, "Samajwadi Party is going to strongly contest the elections in these five states (MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram) with the INDIA alliance's approach of removing the BJP from power. I believe that Samajwadi Party will contest in over a dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh."
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh elections results in 2018
Congress also managed to win 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. The party garnered a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and managed to gather vote share of 33.6 per cent.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Mizoram to elect legislators from 40 Assembly constituencies
In a 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, in 2018, Mizo National Front managed to win 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured 5 seats and BJP won a single seat. Zoramthanga is the current chief minister of the state.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana to witness a triangular contest between BJP, BRS and Congress
Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan to elect legislators from 200 Assembly constituencies
The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government. The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party. Congress managed to win 99 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark. With a vote share of 39.8 per cent, Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the support of independent MLAs. BJP managed to secure 73 seats and its vote share was 39.3 percent.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh to elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies
The state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Poll schedule, ECI met observers
The Election Commission on 6 October held a meeting of observers ahead of announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking them to ensure that the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly. The meeting involved general, police, and expenditure observers for the assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
The Commission, in an official statement said that the Chief Election Commissioner, while addressing a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections has directed the commission's observers to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.
Their job, he said, is to ensure a level playing field and purity of elections.
Rajiv Kumar further said that the commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens (80 ) and particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such home voting, and accessible polling stations.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Will the elections be held in single phase?
The election in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana will be done in single phase while in Chhattisgarh, voting is likely to be done in two phases, sources told India Today.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: When will the polling dates be held in the 5 states?
As per media reports, the polling will likely be held anytime between November second week to December first week.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress Working Committee meet to be held today
A nationwide caste census and poll strategies are set to dominate the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 9 October, with assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram set to be announced.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and the party top brass will deliberate on election preparedness and narratives across the poll-bound states at length, besides holding extensive discussions on the party's firm pitch for the nationwide caste census and its implications.
There are concerns within the Congress with respect to the articulation of its demand for the caste census, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accusing the opposition party of attempting to divide Hindus through its push for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a regular CWC member, raised concerns recently over Rahul Gandhi's "jitni abaadi, utna haq" (rights proportionate to population) slogan, arguing that it amounts to an endorsement of majoritarianism.
Although Singhvi quickly deleted his controversial post on X after the Congress distanced itself from his remarks, concerns remain among a section of the party as to the articulation of the politically sensitive call for the caste census.
MP polls: BJP's CM face in Madhya Pradesh is Lotus, says Piyush Goyal
With Election Commission set to announce poll dates anytime now, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stressed that BJP's face is only lotus and all of them shared one ideology of making India a developed nation.
"In every election, our face is Lotus...all of us share one ideology that is to make India develop and fulfil dreams of every countryman..." he told reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Sunday.
He was responding to queries about the party's CM face in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has not announced any CM face for the polls till now in the state. Ahead of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and Congress leaders have intensified their rallies in the state
When does the term of the 5 state legislative assembly ends?
Of these 5 states, Madhya Pradesh is currently being governed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is being governed by the Congress party whereas Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mizoram is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF) which is an ally of the BJP.
Speaking of term end date, the tenure of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies ends in January 2024 while that of Mizoram ends in December this year.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: EC to announce schedule for assembly polls in five states at 12 pm
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday. The commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Read more here
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!