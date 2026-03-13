PM Modi begins two-day Assam visit today: What are key events, agenda and full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Assam today, 13 March.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than ₹47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar during his visit, according to an official statement.

Assam will go to the polls in the next two months. The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry after PM Modi's visit to Assam.

PM Modi visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

On the first day today, at around 2:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan, lay foundation stones, and flag off projects worth over ₹4,570 crore at Kokrajhar. Later in the day, at around 5 PM in Guwahati, the prime minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth around ₹19,480 crore.

The next day, on 14 March, at around 10:45 AM, the PM will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about ₹23,550 crore at Silchar.

PM Modi's itinerary in Kokrajhar The Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over ₹3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around ₹1,100 crore, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off three new train services to improve connectivity in Assam and the North-East region.

These include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express providing direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India; the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi-Agartala Express improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura and facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

PM schedule in Guwahati Prime Minister Modi will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community. He will also release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, under which eligible farmers receive ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project located in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts. Constructed at a cost of over ₹2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region, and ensure a reliable power supply to households, farmers, and industries.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited. The project will facilitate the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA by enabling the evacuation of additional petroleum products.

North East Gas Grid The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the North East Gas Grid, a major pipeline project that connects Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur, and Itanagar, with a branch line extending to Dimapur.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s (NRL) Rail-Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram, Hailakandi District. These projects will significantly strengthen energy infrastructure in the North-East and enhance national energy security.

Major railway electrification projects will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister, including the Rangiya-Murkongselek rail line electrification (558 km) built at a cost of around ₹420 crore and the Chaparmukh–Dibrugarh rail line electrification (571 km) built at a cost of about ₹1,180 crore, Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari rail lines, built at a cost of around ₹650 crore.

These projects will enable faster, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable train operations while improving connectivity across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley regions.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati. The mall is envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the North-Eastern region, featuring permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods from Assam and other states.

PM in Silchar The Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane High-Speed Corridor in North-East India. The 166 km corridor, with an investment of around ₹22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam.

The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours, boosting economic growth and cross-border trade in the region.

The Prime Minister will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for an Elevated Corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase-I). The project will decongest one of Silchar’s busiest roads, improve connectivity with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley.

(With PIB inputs)

Key Takeaways PM Modi's visit emphasizes major infrastructure investments in Assam, totaling over ₹47,600 crore.

Key projects include road development, railway electrification, and energy enhancements to boost connectivity.

The timing of the visit aligns with upcoming elections, highlighting the political significance of these initiatives.