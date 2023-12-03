Assembly Elections Results 2023: ‘Bow to Janata Janardhan,’ says PM Modi

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Mahadev app, Corruption, Tribals' ‘hand’ slaps Congress. Know why

Following the conclusion of the 10th round of voting, Revanth Reddy, the State Congress president and candidate from Kamareddy, has taken the lead with a margin of 2207 votes. He has accumulated a total of 32,950 votes at this juncture. In a surprising turn of events, the incumbent Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate, K Chandrashekar Rao, is trailing in this particular constituency.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: A Revanth Reddy to be CM? A look at his journey so far

The hopes of KCR achieving a hat trick have been dashed, as the Congress candidate's performance has put a halt to the BRS leader's ambitions, marking a significant development in the electoral contest.

The significance of the Telangana election results for the Congress is underscored by the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making it a crucial milestone in their political journey.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly election results 2023: Who will be the next CM?

A triumph in both Karnataka and Telangana would solidify the Congress party's influence in the southern region, setting the stage for a more formidable presence in the broader national political landscape.

In the Telangana elections held on November 30, the BJP has experienced a growth in its vote share. The counting of votes commenced on Sunday morning, revealing an increased level of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Notably, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been in power in Telangana, India's youngest state, for the preceding decade, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.