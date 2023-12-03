Assembly Elections Results 2023: ‘Bow to Janata Janardhan,’ says PM Modi

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for."

He further thanked the people of these states for their unwavering support and assured them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being, adding, "A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people."

Meanwhile, Congress has crossed the majority mark in Telangana and is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.

Speaking on this, PM Modi said, "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana. Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta."

Following the conclusion of the 10th round of voting, Revanth Reddy, the State Congress president and candidate from Kamareddy, has taken the lead with a margin of 2207 votes. He has accumulated a total of 32,950 votes at this juncture. In a surprising turn of events, the incumbent Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate, K Chandrashekar Rao, is trailing in this particular constituency.

The hopes of KCR achieving a hat trick have been dashed, as the Congress candidate's performance has put a halt to the BRS leader's ambitions, marking a significant development in the electoral contest.

The significance of the Telangana election results for the Congress is underscored by the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making it a crucial milestone in their political journey.

A triumph in both Karnataka and Telangana would solidify the Congress party's influence in the southern region, setting the stage for a more formidable presence in the broader national political landscape.

In the Telangana elections held on November 30, the BJP has experienced a growth in its vote share. The counting of votes commenced on Sunday morning, revealing an increased level of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Notably, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had been in power in Telangana, India's youngest state, for the preceding decade, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)

