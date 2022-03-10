OPEN APP
Assembly polls 2022: EC withdraws ban on victory processions
The Election Commission of India on Thursday relaxed the Covid-related guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the banket ban on victory procession.

However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities, the poll body has said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EC had said that there will be no victory processions following the Punjab poll results today. In all, 117 counting centres have been set up at 66 locations in the state.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju had said that the decision regarding the ban on victory processions was taken as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The aim was to observe Covid-safety norms, he added.

