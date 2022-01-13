Assembly polls 2022: Twitter takes initiatives to engage, educate voters. Read

OPEN APP
The Assembly elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases (REUTERS)Premium
The Assembly elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Some of these initiatives are election search prompt with Election Commission of India, custom emoji, notification campaign, and voter education quiz to support voter literacy

Social media platform Twitter today announced a series of initiatives to ensure "high voter turnout and engage voters" ahead of the Assembly polls across five states in India. Some of these initiatives are election search prompt with Election Commission of India, custom emoji, notification campaign, and voter education quiz to support voter literacy.

"Be a #JagrukVoter by joining the election conversation using #AssemblyElections2022 and other related hashtags. Like this Tweet to set a reminder for the first day of polling #AssemblyPolls2022," tweeted official handle of Twitter India.

The Assembly elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, while counting of the votes will be held on March 10. Polls will be held across a total of 690 Assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people will exercise their franchise in these elections.

"Elections are when people come to Twitter to find credible information about voting, to learn about candidates and their manifestos, and to engage in healthy civic debate and conversation. As a service for public conversation, Twitter is committed to enabling people to make informed decisions when exercising their civic rights," Twitter said in a statement.

