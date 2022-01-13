Assembly polls 2022: Twitter takes initiatives to engage, educate voters. Read

The Assembly elections in key states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, while counting of the votes will be held on March 10. Polls will be held across a total of 690 Assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people will exercise their franchise in these elections.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}