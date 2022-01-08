The Election Commission of India today announced a series of measures that will be taken to make the Assembly elections in five states a smooth process. The Election Commission also announced a polling schedule for five states, including Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Here's are some key highlights on voting dates, polling phases, total constituencies.

Total phases in polls:

As per the election commission, there will be a total of 7 phases in which polling will be held in five states. The first phase will begin on 10 February and counting will take place on 10 March 2022. Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases (February 10, February 14th, February 20th, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 3 and March 7) from 10th Feb to 7th March.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

Elections in Manipur will take place in two phases.

Polling protocols:

The Election Commission has directed parties not to hold any political rallies, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions till January 15. Senior citizens above the age of 80 years, persons with disabilities and COVID19 patients will be allowed to vote via postal ballot.

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilised across all polling stations.

Covid safety protocols:

All poll duty officials and employees will be considered "frontline workers". They will be vaccinated with "precautionary doe" of the Covid-19 vaccine. The EC also said the election body had a meeting with the health ministry, and after considering all aspects, the ECI decided to announce poll dates.

Model Code of Conduct:

The Model Code of Conduct will be applicable in all the poll-bound states from today onwards. Voters can use the EC's cVIGIL mobile application to flag any incidents of violation of the Model Code of Conduct such as distribution of money and freebies. The EC officials will have to reach the spot in just 100 minutes.

Information regarding parties, candidates:

The EC said all political parties must upload information about pending criminal cases against candidates on their website. Also, they will have to mention the reason behind selecting candidates with criminal cases pending against them.

Total polling stations:

As per the EC, at least one polling station will be managed exclusively by women in each assembly constituency. Around 1620 such polling booths will be set up across the five states, CEC Sushil Chandra said.

Total voters:

Around 24.9 lakh first-time voters will vote in the Assembly polls. In total, 18.34 crore electors, including service voters, will exercise their franchise, of which 8.55 crore are women electors.

