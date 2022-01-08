Assembly polls 2022: Voting dates, Covid protocols, phases; all you need to know

As per the election commission, there will be a total of 7 phases in which polling will be held in five states. The first phase will begin on 10 February and counting will take place on 10 March 2022. Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases (February 10, February 14th, February 20th, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 3 and March 7) from 10th Feb to 7th March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}