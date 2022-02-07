2 min read.Updated: 07 Feb 2022, 01:43 PM ISTLivemint
Uttarakhand Assembly Election: Kejriwal promised to provide ₹1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age
Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide free pilgrimage to the elderly and make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised to make Uttarakhand an "international spiritual capital for Hindus" if the party is voted to power.
The AAP convenor said that the elevation of Uttarakhand as an international spiritual capital will give a boost to tourism extensively in the state, besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth.
👉 हर गाँव में अच्छी सुविधाएं व मोहल्ला क्लीनिक बनाएंगे 👉 हर गाँव तक सड़कें बनवाएंगे 👉 बुजुर्गों को मुफ्त तीर्थ यात्रा कराएंगे और उत्तराखंड को हिंदुओं की आध्यात्मिक राजधानी बनाएंगे 👉 पूर्व सैनिकों को सरकारी नौकरी देंगे 👉 शहीद जवान के परिजनों को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि (2/2)