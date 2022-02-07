Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised to make Uttarakhand an "international spiritual capital for Hindus" if the party is voted to power.

The AAP convenor said that the elevation of Uttarakhand as an international spiritual capital will give a boost to tourism extensively in the state, besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has named Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as its Uttarakhand's CM candidate face. On Monday, the party also announced 10-point agenda for the assembly elections.

Kejriwal during a press conference in Haridwar on Monday promised to take steps to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to major religious destinations in the country.

"Darshan of Ayodhya Ji will be facilitated for people of Uttarakhand. Muslims will be facilitated to have darshan of Ajmer Sharif," Kejriwal said.

He said, "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana" in Delhi has helped about 40,000 people to visit various religious places in the country.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to provide ₹1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age for their needs. The money will be transferred to their bank account.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. AAP is contesting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and Congress party.

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: AAP 10-point agenda

1. Honor amount of 1 crore to the families of martyrs

2. Provide free pilgrimage to the elderly and make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus

3. Build roads to every village

4. Government jobs to ex-servicemen

5. Mohalla clinics to be there in every village

6. The party promised to end corruption in the state

7. 300 units of free electricity.

8. ₹1,000 to women above 18 years of age every month

9. Improve conditions of government schools.

10. Promise to provide employment in every house

