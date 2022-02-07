This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election: Kejriwal promised to provide ₹1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age
Arvind Kejriwal promised to provide free pilgrimage to the elderly and make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised to make Uttarakhand an "international spiritual capital for Hindus" if the party is voted to power.
The AAP convenor said that the elevation of Uttarakhand as an international spiritual capital will give a boost to tourism extensively in the state, besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth.
