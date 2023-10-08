Assembly polls: EC likely to announce election dates for 5 states before 10 October: Report
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh currently governed by BJP, Telangana by BRS, Mizoram by MNF which is an ally of BJP.
Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for the election date for the five states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram before 10 October. Sources EC sources told India Today that the dates will be announced between 8-10 October. As per the sources, the polling will likely be held anytime between November second week to December first week.