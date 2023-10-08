Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh currently governed by BJP, Telangana by BRS, Mizoram by MNF which is an ally of BJP.

Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for the election date for the five states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram before 10 October. Sources EC sources told India Today that the dates will be announced between 8-10 October. As per the sources, the polling will likely be held anytime between November second week to December first week.

The election in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana will be done in single phase while in Chhattisgarh, voting is likely to be done in two phases, sources told the daily.

Of these 5 states, Madhya Pradesh is currently being governed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is being governed by the Congress party whereas Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mizoram is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF) which is an ally of the BJP.

Speaking of term end date, the tenure of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies ends in January 2024 while that of Mizoram ends in December this year.

Also Read: PM Modi as ‘Adani Puppet’, Rahul Gandhi as ‘New Age Puppet’. All you need to know about BJP vs Congress poster war Earlier on 5 October, the Election Commission had convened a meeting of its observers to finalise strategy for smooth conduct of the democratic exercise. The day-long meeting of EC's police, general and expenditure observers was aimed at streamlining strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented effectively and money and muscle power does not disturb the level playing field, as reported by news agency PTI.

Also Read: 'INDIA bloc is a real challenge': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says BJP takes all polls seriously The Commission has so far taken stock of poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while it was reported that it would be concluding its visit to Telangana on Thursday.

In Rajasthan, ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress government issued an order for the conduct of a caste-based survey, making it a second state in the country to do so. This order came just days after Bihar released the findings of its caste survey. Sharing a copy of the order for caste survey on its official 'X' account, the ruling party said, "The Congress government of Rajasthan will conduct a caste-based survey. Congress is working on its resolution of 'whoever participates, so does his participation'."

A nationwide caste census is a key agenda of the opposition INDIA bloc, which believes it will help the alliance in the forthcoming elections in the Hindi heartland where caste politics plays a key role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of MP Polls, last month, BJP released its third list. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that all senior leaders will be contesting the election. The party had announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district where the party has fielded Monika Batti. Batti recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

Also Read: Rajasthan Polls: ‘Gehlot accepted defeat...’ PM Modi's all out attack in Chittorgarh Other list of the BJP on MP polls include four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and Union Ministers. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

Also Read: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: 'Voting must be held on paper ballots, Democracy too precious to be...' Congress MP Manish Tewari Earlier in September, Rahul Gandhi spoke at conclave organised by Pratidin Media Network in Delhi had said that the party would probably win Telangana, certainly winning MP & Chhattisgarh. "Rajasthan we will make it through! BJP is in for a surprise in 2024, Gandhi had said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

