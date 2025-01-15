BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri sparked fresh debate on Wednesday after accusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of “roaming the city like a deer". The remarks mere days the AAP leader broke down following the BJP leader's claims that she had ‘changed her father’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bidhuri claimed that the CM was “she is roaming on the streets of Delhi like a deer runs in the forest" ahead of the elections. He also claimed that the Delhi CM had never come to meet people until the elections were approaching.

“Dilli ki janta nark bhog rahi hai galiyon mei... galiyon ki halat dekhiye... Kabhi Atishi nahi gayi milne logon se. Lekin ab chunaav ke samay jaise jungle mei hirni bhaagti hai vaise Atishi Dilli ki sadko pr hirni jaise ghoom rahi hain," NDTV quoted him as saying in Hindi during a rally at the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP MLA candidate filed his nomination papers from the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Bidhuri had previously sparked outrage in the AAP ranks after claiming that the CM had “changed her father". The comment had prompted a sharp rebuttal from Opposition parties, and Atishi broke down amidst a press conference while addressing it.

“This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," he had claimed earlier on January 6.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. while the BJP has named candidates for 59 constituencies.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.