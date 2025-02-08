Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri: Kalkaji is witnessing a high-stake battle between AAP's strong candidate Atishi Marlena, senior BJP strongman Ramesh Bidhuri and senior Congress leader Alka Lamba.
BJP has left no stone unturned to fuel the anti-incumbency wave in Delhi. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is eyeing to win the Delhi Assembly Elections by defeating Atishi in Kalkaji.
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
ALKA LAMBA
|CONGRESS
ATISHI
|AAP
RAMESH BIDHURI
|BJP
PRITAM SINGH
|BSP
RAJAN SINGH
|AAM JANTA PARTY
SANGH MITRA
|BHIM SENA
One of senios AAP leaders, Atishi Marlena won Kalkaji seat after receiving 55,897 votes during Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. She won the polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmveer, who got 44,504 votes. The Indian National Congress's candidate Shivani Chopra received 4,965 votes.
(More to come)
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.