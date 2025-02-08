Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri: Kalkaji is witnessing a high-stake battle between AAP's strong candidate Atishi Marlena, senior BJP strongman Ramesh Bidhuri and senior Congress leader Alka Lamba.

BJP has left no stone unturned to fuel the anti-incumbency wave in Delhi. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is eyeing to win the Delhi Assembly Elections by defeating Atishi in Kalkaji.

Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri LIVE: Who is winning in Kalkaji?

Candidate Party Vote ALKA LAMBA CONGRESS ATISHI AAP RAMESH BIDHURI BJP PRITAM SINGH BSP RAJAN SINGH AAM JANTA PARTY SANGH MITRA BHIM SENA

Atishi won in Kalkaji constituency in previous Delhi Elections One of senios AAP leaders, Atishi Marlena won Kalkaji seat after receiving 55,897 votes during Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. She won the polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmveer, who got 44,504 votes. The Indian National Congress's candidate Shivani Chopra received 4,965 votes.