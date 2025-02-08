Hello User
Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri LIVE: Will BJP be able to break AAP's hold on Kalkaji?

Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri LIVE: Will BJP be able to break AAP's hold on Kalkaji?

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria , Anubhav Mukherjee

Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri: Kalkaji is one of the high-profile constituencies in Delhi during the ongoing assembly elections result. Will BJP manage to break AAP's stronghold on Kalkaji? Catch Live updates on the high-stakes battle here

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the state Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2025_000084B)

Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri: Kalkaji is witnessing a high-stake battle between AAP's strong candidate Atishi Marlena, senior BJP strongman Ramesh Bidhuri and senior Congress leader Alka Lamba.

BJP has left no stone unturned to fuel the anti-incumbency wave in Delhi. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is eyeing to win the Delhi Assembly Elections by defeating Atishi in Kalkaji.

Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri LIVE: Who is winning in Kalkaji?

CandidatePartyVote

ALKA LAMBA

CONGRESS 

ATISHI

AAP 

RAMESH BIDHURI

BJP 

PRITAM SINGH

BSP 

RAJAN SINGH

AAM JANTA PARTY 

SANGH MITRA

BHIM SENA 

Atishi won in Kalkaji constituency in previous Delhi Elections

One of senios AAP leaders, Atishi Marlena won Kalkaji seat after receiving 55,897 votes during Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. She won the polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmveer, who got 44,504 votes. The Indian National Congress's candidate Shivani Chopra received 4,965 votes.

(More to come)

