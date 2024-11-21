Axis My India Maharashtra Exit Poll: Mahayuti projected to win 178-200 seats, MVA likely to get 82-102 seats

  • The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is projected to win between 178 and 200 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance led by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is predicted to secure 82-102 seats.

Published21 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Axis My India Maharashtra Exit Poll: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to secure between 178 and 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, with a vote share of 48 per cent.
Axis My India Maharashtra Exit Poll: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to secure between 178 and 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, with a vote share of 48 per cent. (mieknathshinde- X)

The Axis My India exit poll for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections shows that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is expected to win between 178 and 200 seats. Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is projected to secure between 82 and 102 seats.

The exit poll, which covers all 288 constituencies, provides insight into the competitive landscape ahead of the final results.

Mahayuti Alliance: Expected seat and vote share

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), is projected to win between 178 to 200 seats, securing 48% of the vote share.

The projected seat distribution for Mahayuti is as follows:

BJP: 98 to 107 seats

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 53 to 58 seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 25 to 30 seats

JSS/RSVA/RYSP: 2 to 5 seats

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): Projected seats and vote share

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance led by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure between 82 to 102 seats, with a 37% vote share.

Exit polls predict BJP-led Mahayuti is set to retain power in state

The expected seat breakdown for MVA is:

Congress: 28 to 36 seats

Shiv Sena (UBT): 26 to 32 seats

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 26 to 30 seats

SP/PWPI: 2 to 4 seats
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Others: Projected shares

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is projected to secure 0 seats with a 3% vote share.

The Others category, which includes parties and independents, is expected to win 6 to 12 seats, with a 12% vote share.

This category comprises parties like BSP, MNS, AIMIM, and others.

Who will be Maharashtra's next CM? Devendra Fadnavis says 'there is no…'

Seats contested by parties

The following parties contested various numbers of seats across the state:

BJP: 149 seats

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 81 seats

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 59 seats

Congress: 101 seats

Shiv Sena (UBT): 95 seats

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 86 seats

VBA: 200 seats

BSP: 237 seats

MNS: 125 seats

AIMIM: 17 seats

 

Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates Here

Margin of error in the exit poll result

The Axis My India exit poll results come with a margin of error of +2%, meaning the final outcome could vary slightly from the projected results.

Poll of polls: Mahayuti rules Maharashtra, close fight in Jharkhand

As Maharashtra awaits the official election results on November 23, the Axis My India Exit Poll provides a snapshot of the likely political scenario, with Mahayuti expected to lead, followed by MVA. However, the final outcome will depend on voter turnout and any last-minute shifts in support.

This was the first assembly poll in Maharashtra following the splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. The majority mark in the 288-member state assembly is 145.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:39 PM IST
