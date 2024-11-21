Axis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti’s dominance in Mumbai, but 2% vote-share gap with MVA

Axis My India exit poll results for Maharashtra predicted the BJP-led Mahayuti's dominance in the financial capital, Mumbai. However, the agency said there's likely to be a 2 percent gap between the vote share of Mahayuti and rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The official Maharashtra Assembly Election Results will be declared on November 23, 2024.

Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India released its Maharashtra Exit Poll Results on Thursday, a day after the voting concluded in the state.

As per the Axis My India exit poll, Mahayuti is expected to win 22 of the toal 36 seats in the Mumbai region and 14 seats for the Opposition MVA. Meanwhile, it predicted 45 percent vote-share for Mahayuti in Mumbai and 43 percent voter share for the MVA.

There are 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai city and suburban region. The key contest is between the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP).

What other pollsters predicted? The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a close contest between the Mahayuti and the MVA in Mumbai. As per the exit poll, the BJP may win 17-19 seats, with the Congress securing 16-18 seats In the Mumbai region.

The Republic TV's Matrize exit poll, like the Axis My India poll, gave an edge to the Mahayuti. Matrize reportedly predicted 20-26 seats out of the 36 seats for the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. It said the MVA may get 9-15 seats.

Meanwhile, SAS Group exit poll also predicted neck-and-neck fight, but gave more seats to the MVA, showing that the INDIA bloc may get 18-19 seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance may win 17-18 seats in Mumbai, Free Press Journal reported.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Result Axis My India predicted a clean sweep for the Mahayuti. It said Mahayuti is likely to win 178-200 seats, and the MVA may get 82-102 seats. A political party or a coalition needs 145 seats to form government in Maharashtra.

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.