Axis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti’s dominance in Mumbai, but 2% vote-share gap with MVA

Axis My India Maharashtra exit poll predicted 45 percent vote-share for the Mahayuti in Mumbai and 43 percent voter share for the MVA.

Akriti Anand
Updated21 Nov 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Axis My India Maharashtra exit poll: BJP leader and home minister Devendra Fadnavis had called for a ‘dharma-yudh of votes’ to counter the ‘vote jihad,’ a reference to a purported appeal by an Islamic scholar for boycott against the BJP-led Mahayuti government
Axis My India Maharashtra exit poll: BJP leader and home minister Devendra Fadnavis had called for a ‘dharma-yudh of votes’ to counter the ‘vote jihad,’ a reference to a purported appeal by an Islamic scholar for boycott against the BJP-led Mahayuti government(HT_PRINT)

Axis My India exit poll results for Maharashtra predicted the BJP-led Mahayuti's dominance in the financial capital, Mumbai. However, the agency said there's likely to be a 2 percent gap between the vote share of Mahayuti and rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The official Maharashtra Assembly Election Results will be declared on November 23, 2024.

Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India released its Maharashtra Exit Poll Results on Thursday, a day after the voting concluded in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Exit Poll-Mahayuti lead in Mumbai

As per the Axis My India exit poll, Mahayuti is expected to win 22 of the toal 36 seats in the Mumbai region and 14 seats for the Opposition MVA. Meanwhile, it predicted 45 percent vote-share for Mahayuti in Mumbai and 43 percent voter share for the MVA.

Also Read | Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: Mahayuti or MVA — who's winning in Mumbai?

There are 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai city and suburban region. The key contest is between the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP).

Also Read | Who will be Maharashtra's next CM? Devendra Fadnavis says 'there is no…'

What other pollsters predicted?

The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a close contest between the Mahayuti and the MVA in Mumbai. As per the exit poll, the BJP may win 17-19 seats, with the Congress securing 16-18 seats In the Mumbai region.

The Republic TV's Matrize exit poll, like the Axis My India poll, gave an edge to the Mahayuti. Matrize reportedly predicted 20-26 seats out of the 36 seats for the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. It said the MVA may get 9-15 seats.

Meanwhile, SAS Group exit poll also predicted neck-and-neck fight, but gave more seats to the MVA, showing that the INDIA bloc may get 18-19 seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance may win 17-18 seats in Mumbai, Free Press Journal reported.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Result

Axis My India predicted a clean sweep for the Mahayuti. It said Mahayuti is likely to win 178-200 seats, and the MVA may get 82-102 seats. A political party or a coalition needs 145 seats to form government in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Poll of polls: Mahayuti rules Maharashtra, close fight in Jharkhand

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.

The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP's Mahayuti's alliance is in power in Maharashtra.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsAxis My India exit poll predicts Mahayuti’s dominance in Mumbai, but 2% vote-share gap with MVA

      Popular in Elections

