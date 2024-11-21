Axis My India exit poll results today: When will Pradeep Gupta unveil Maharashtra predictions?

Maharashtra exit poll: Axis My India is expected to release a detailed exit poll analysis for Maharashtra, including region-wise predictions, on Thursday.

Updated21 Nov 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Maharashtra exit poll results: BJP leader Ashish Shelar (right) and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar on November 14, ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Maharashtra exit poll results: BJP leader Ashish Shelar (right) and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar on November 14, ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)

Axis My India, once known for the most accurate exit poll results, has not yet released the Maharashtra exit poll results, even though the majority of the exit poll results were released on Wednesday evening. As many as 10 exit poll results were released soon after voting ended for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections 2024. Axis My India's predictions are still awaited.

When will Axis My India declare Maharashtra exit poll results?

Pradeep Gupta, the chairman and managing director of Axis My India, said the agency's predictions for Maharashtra would be released from "6 pm onwards” on Thursday, November 21.

"We will release our Maharashtra State Election predictions tomorrow 21st November 2024, 6.30 pm Onwards," Pradeep Gupta posted on X.

Axis My India is expected to release a detailed exit poll analysis for Maharashtra, including region-wise predictions.

The battle in Maharashtra is between the Mahyuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Mahayuti is an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The MVA is a coalition of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

Axis My India's Maharashtra exit poll result: Why the delay?

Axis My India chairman Pradeep Gupta said his agency wanted to hold the Maharashtra exit poll results to study it further.

Speaking with News18, Pradeep Gupta said on Wednesday, “I think for Maharashtra, particularly, Axis My India has decided to hold on to it [Maharashtra exit poll results] for today. We need more time to study [the data]… In fact, we are known for post-poll study. Maharashtra being a single-phase poll in 288 assembly constituencies, we thought, let's study further and come up with the poll results tomorrow.”

Axis My India faltered in getting its predictions right in the last few elections. The agency's predictions went horribly wrong during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Haryana assembly election and the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Pradeep Gupta broke into tears on Live TV as his company’s exit poll results turned out to be far from the actual outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

What the exit polls predicted so far

A political party or a coalition needs to win 145 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. Here's a look at Maharashtra poll predictions by other pollsters:

