Axis My India has often been in news for predicting the most accurate exit poll results which often followed by the agency's CEO Pradeep Gupta sobbing his heart out, in happiness of course. However, Axis My India's predictions have struggled to get his numbers right in the last few elections.

And it's a case of 'once bitten, twice shy' situation for Axis My India chairman Pradeep Gupta regarding the Maharashtra election exit poll results as he said his agency wants to hold the results and study it further. The Maharashtra exit poll results by Axis My India will now be declared tomorrow.

Speaking with News18, Pradeep Gupta said, "I think for Maharashtra, particularly, Axis My India has decided to hold on to it [Maharashtra exit poll results] for today. We need more time to study [the data]… In fact, we are known for post-poll study. Maharashtra being a single phase poll in 288 Assembly constituencies. We thought let's study further and come with the poll results tomorrow."

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

OTHER EXIT POLLS PREDICTIONS The Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll predicts the Mahayuti alliance securing 137-157 seats, the Maha Vikas Aghadi winning 126-147 seats, and others gaining 2-8 seats.

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.