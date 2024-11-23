Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP’s Babu Lal Marandi leads in initial trends

The Dhanwar constituency, located in Jharkhand, participated in the state's 2024 Assembly elections held in two phases: November 13 and November 20. The voting for Dhanwar took place on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase. The results for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, including Dhanwar, will be declared on November 23, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhanwar Assembly Election 2024: Candidate List and Key Contestants The major political parties in the Dhanwar Assembly constituency—Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have all put forward candidates. Here’s a look at the list of contenders:

Babulal Marandi (BJP)

Mukesh Kumar Verma (BSP)

Nizam Uddin Ansari (JMM)

Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI(M))

Mohammad Danish (ASP(KR))

Akleshwar Saw (LAP)

Rajdesh Ratan (JLKM)

Dhanwar's Recent Electoral History In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) emerged victorious, securing 52,352 votes. Marandi defeated BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh, who received 34,802 votes. The 2019 election results for Dhanwar were as follows:

Babulal Marandi (JVM): 52,352 votes (27.6% of total valid votes)

Lakshman Prasad Singh (BJP): 34,802 votes (18.3%)

Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI(ML)(L)): 32,245 votes (17%)

Anup Kumar Sonthalia (Independent): 22,624 votes (11.9%)

Mohammad Danish (AIMIM): 15,416 votes (8.1%)

In 2014, Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML)(L) had won the seat with 50,634 votes, defeating Babulal Marandi, who garnered 39,922 votes.

2024 Election Context As the political contest heats up, the Dhanwar seat is expected to see a fierce triangular battle, with Babulal Marandi from the BJP, Raj Kumar Yadav from CPI(ML), and Nizam Uddin Ansari from JMM competing for the seat. Before filing his nomination, Babulal Marandi visited his ancestral village, Kodaibandh, in Giridih district for a religious ceremony. Union Minister and Koderma MP Annapurna Devi, who represents the Koderma constituency that includes Dhanwar, was also present during Marandi's nomination.