Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP’s Babu Lal Marandi leads in initial trends

Dhanwar Seat Result 2024: The results for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, including Dhanwar, will be declared on November 23, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Dhanwar Seat Result 2024: Can Babulal Marandi defend his turf?
Dhanwar Seat Result 2024: Can Babulal Marandi defend his turf?(ECISVEEP-X)

The Dhanwar constituency, located in Jharkhand, participated in the state's 2024 Assembly elections held in two phases: November 13 and November 20. The voting for Dhanwar took place on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase. The results for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, including Dhanwar, will be declared on November 23, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhanwar Assembly Election 2024: Candidate List and Key Contestants

The major political parties in the Dhanwar Assembly constituency—Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have all put forward candidates. Here’s a look at the list of contenders:

Babulal Marandi (BJP)

Mukesh Kumar Verma (BSP)

Nizam Uddin Ansari (JMM)

Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI(M))

Mohammad Danish (ASP(KR))

Akleshwar Saw (LAP)

Rajdesh Ratan (JLKM)

Also Read | Hemant Soren Jharkhand Election Results: Is victory on horizon for JMM’s Soren?

Dhanwar's Recent Electoral History

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) emerged victorious, securing 52,352 votes. Marandi defeated BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh, who received 34,802 votes. The 2019 election results for Dhanwar were as follows:

Babulal Marandi (JVM): 52,352 votes (27.6% of total valid votes)

Lakshman Prasad Singh (BJP): 34,802 votes (18.3%)

Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI(ML)(L)): 32,245 votes (17%)

Anup Kumar Sonthalia (Independent): 22,624 votes (11.9%)

Mohammad Danish (AIMIM): 15,416 votes (8.1%)

In 2014, Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML)(L) had won the seat with 50,634 votes, defeating Babulal Marandi, who garnered 39,922 votes.

Also Read | Babulal Marandi Election results LIVE: Can the former CM defend his turf?

2024 Election Context

As the political contest heats up, the Dhanwar seat is expected to see a fierce triangular battle, with Babulal Marandi from the BJP, Raj Kumar Yadav from CPI(ML), and Nizam Uddin Ansari from JMM competing for the seat. Before filing his nomination, Babulal Marandi visited his ancestral village, Kodaibandh, in Giridih district for a religious ceremony. Union Minister and Koderma MP Annapurna Devi, who represents the Koderma constituency that includes Dhanwar, was also present during Marandi's nomination.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results LIVE: Hatia, Kanke, Khijri, Mandar, Ranchi seats

The political stakes are high, as this seat plays a significant role in the regional power dynamics. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Annapurna Devi secured 117,425 votes in the Koderma constituency, underscoring the importance of Dhanwar in the larger political landscape.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBabulal Marandi Jharkhand Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP’s Babu Lal Marandi leads in initial trends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.000.00
      Chennai
      77,981.000.00
      Delhi
      78,133.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.