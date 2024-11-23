Babulal Marandi Election results LIVE Updates: The results of 81 seats of Jharkhand will be announced on November 23.
One of the seats being watched out is Dhanwar, from where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Babulal Marandi, who is also the state's former Chief Minister and the BJP's Jharkhand president, is contesting elections.
Marandi founded the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which he later merged with BJP. He has been Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Jharkhand four times. Marandi was also Union State Minister (MoS) for Forests & Environment of India in the BJP – led National Democratic Alliance Government in 1998 to 2000. He was appointed as Jharkhand BJP president on July 2023.
Marandi is a key BJP face in the Jharkhand where the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance is contesting against the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc. The JMM-led alliance won the elections in 2019 and formed the government with Hemant Soren and Chief Minister.
As the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections begins Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a majority in the 81-member assembly.
Speaking to ANI, Marandi stated, “BJP workers have worked hard on the ground and based on the information received from them, I can say that the BJP-led NDA alliance will win more than 51 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections."
Several exit polls released on Wednesday indicate a close contest in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) potentially gaining an upper hand over the ruling coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which are part of the INDIA bloc.
Of the polls analyzed, three predict an advantage for the NDA, hinting at a possible shift in power.
Jharkhand's Assembly comprises 81 seats, requiring a party or coalition to secure at least 41 seats to form a government. The INDIA bloc currently governs the state, but these projections suggest a tough challenge ahead as the BJP-led alliance aims to reclaim authority.
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) emerged victorious, securing 52,352 votes. Marandi defeated BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh, who received 34,802 votes. The 2019 election results for Dhanwar were as follows:
Babulal Marandi (JVM): 52,352 votes (27.6% of total valid votes)
Lakshman Prasad Singh (BJP): 34,802 votes (18.3%)
Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI(ML)(L)): 32,245 votes (17%)
Anup Kumar Sonthalia (Independent): 22,624 votes (11.9%)
Mohammad Danish (AIMIM): 15,416 votes (8.1%)
In 2014, Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML)(L) had won the seat with 50,634 votes, defeating Babulal Marandi, who garnered 39,922 votes.