Battle for Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs nephew Yugendra Pawar in Maharashtra assembly elections — All about NCP-SP candidate

  •  NCP (SP) releases 1st list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls; Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope among nominees. 

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
NCP (SP) leaders and scion of the Pawar family Yugendra Pawar (left) launched Swabhiman Yatra at Baramati, mounting speculations about his potential candidature in the upcoming assembly elections.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra's Pune is all set to witness battle within the family as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has decided to field Yugendra Pawar from the constituency against Ajit Pawar.

The NCP (SP) released the first list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls and named Yugendra along with Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope among others.

Also Read | Setback to Sharad Pawar, SC allows Ajit Pawar’s NCP to use clock symbol

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, is contesting from the Baramati seat.

Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra (32), is a member of the third generation of the Pawar clan.

“Baramati candidate selection is based on the demand from the local people of Baramati. I had the interaction with them. They have suggested he is the new face young and educated and can take everyone along. So we thought he would be the best person from our side,” said Jayant Patil.

Patil added that the way people are supporting Yugendra, there will be different results this time.

The assembly election is Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates

Who is Yugendra Pawar?

– Yugendra is the grand nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar

– He is son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar.

– He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston.

– Yugendra has been close to the Pawar family patriarch.

– Yugendra is the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institute founded by Sharad Pawar.

Also Read | ‘Confident people will bless me’: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Baramati, a Pawar family bastion

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baramati Lok Sabha seat witnessed a battle between Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar after a feud triggered by Ajit Pawar's rebellion in July 2023. However, Supriya Sule emerged as winner defeating her sister-in-law.

Yugendra has been preparing the political ground for himself under Sharad Pawar's tutelage which was reflected in the launch of Swabhiman Yatra in Baramati in September.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, Yugendra campaigned for Sule, while his father criticised Ajit for deserting Sharad Pawar and joining the Mahayuti government with other NCP leaders.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBattle for Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs nephew Yugendra Pawar in Maharashtra assembly elections — All about NCP-SP candidate

      Popular in Elections

