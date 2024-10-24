Battle for Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs nephew Yugendra Pawar in Maharashtra assembly elections — All about NCP-SP candidate

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra's Pune is all set to witness battle within the family as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has decided to field Yugendra Pawar from the constituency against Ajit Pawar.

The NCP (SP) released the first list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls and named Yugendra along with Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope among others.

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, is contesting from the Baramati seat.

Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra (32), is a member of the third generation of the Pawar clan.

“Baramati candidate selection is based on the demand from the local people of Baramati. I had the interaction with them. They have suggested he is the new face young and educated and can take everyone along. So we thought he would be the best person from our side,” said Jayant Patil.

Patil added that the way people are supporting Yugendra, there will be different results this time.

The assembly election is Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates

Who is Yugendra Pawar? – Yugendra is the grand nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar

– He is son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar.

– He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern University, Boston.

– Yugendra has been close to the Pawar family patriarch.

– Yugendra is the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institute founded by Sharad Pawar.

Baramati, a Pawar family bastion In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baramati Lok Sabha seat witnessed a battle between Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar after a feud triggered by Ajit Pawar's rebellion in July 2023. However, Supriya Sule emerged as winner defeating her sister-in-law.

Yugendra has been preparing the political ground for himself under Sharad Pawar's tutelage which was reflected in the launch of Swabhiman Yatra in Baramati in September.