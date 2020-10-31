The assembly segment is part of Khagaria Parliamentary seat from where LJP's Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser is the second consecutive term MP. Chirag Paswan has not fieldd any candidate on the seat which people in the political circles see as a help to Prasad's son in battleground Hasanpur. The constituency is known because of the Hasanpur Sugar and Energy Mill Ltd and Tej Pratap has pitched his camp office near it. A tea seller close to the mill Ramashray Yadav said "we will vote in the name of Lalu Prasad." He said Prasad has been sent to jail due to "conspiracy" hatched by his rivals and hence he needs our support. Laxmi Paswan nd Rambriksha Paswan of Rampur village said "they will vote for Narendra Modi who has provided us gas cyclinders and free ration."