Beg, borrow, buy to ensure 24X7 power supply: Sukhbir Badal to Punjab CM

Beg, borrow, buy to ensure 24X7 power supply: Sukhbir Badal to Punjab CM

Premium
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Livemint

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to 'beg, borrow and buy power' to provide 24X7 electricity to the people

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has slammed the Punjab government over the power crisis in the state and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to "beg, borrow and buy power" to provide 24X7 electricity to the people.

He further told Amarinder Singh that the people of Punjab need electricity, not excuses.

He further told Amarinder Singh that the people of Punjab need electricity, not excuses.

"@capt_amarinder beg, borrow, buy power; scrap or sign any agreement- do what it takes but give power 24x7 to domestic, minimum 8 hours daytime to farmers and industry. Stop looking up to skies/rain gods. Deliver or quit. People need power, not excuses. And need it now," said Badal in a tweet.

The SAD chief further criticised Amarinder Singh for failing to add more power generation capacity in his tenure.

"@captain_amarinder 4.5 years: Rise in power demand 4000 MW. Generation capacity added: ZERO UNIT. It actually fell by 880 MWs. Don't BLAME agreements. SCRAP them. Give power. BIJLEE, NOT BLAME is what Punjabis are crying for," he added.

