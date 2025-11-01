Being Bihari a badge of honour, not an insult now: Nitish Kumar’s video message days ahead of high-stakes assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a video message on Saturday, asserting that his government has served the people of the poll-bound state with honesty since 2005. The Janata Dal United chief said that Bihar has been, in all these years, transformed from a state where being called a Bihari was an insult to one where it is now a ‘badge of honour.’

Nitish Kumar, in the message shared on the party's social media handles, said his government initially focused on improving law and order, which was in a "very bad" state earlier, and has brought significant improvements in education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, agriculture, and youth employment.

“You have given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar continuously since the year 2005. We want to tell you that in the situation in which we got Bihar, at that time, it was an insult to be called a Bihari. Since then, we have served you by working day and night with full honesty and hard work. You know that earlier, the law and order situation was very bad. First of all, the work of fixing it was done,” Kumar said in the message days ahead of polls.

Bihar is going to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results would be announced on November 14. Campaigning for the first phase of voting ends on November 4.

The JD-U is contesting elections as a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alongside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

In the message, Nitish, 74, said that his government has worked for the development of all sections of society – Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backwards, extremely backwards, Dalits and Mahadalits – without doing anything for his own family.

"The previous government did nothing for women. We have now empowered women to such an extent that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can take care of their families and children independently. We want to tell you that from the very beginning, we have developed all sections of society. Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backwards, extremely backwards, Dalit, Mahadalit, work has been done for everyone. We did not do anything for our family. Now being called a Bihari is a badge of honour, not aninsult," Kumar said.

"Full support from the Central Government, led by the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is also being received in the development of Bihar. Only NDA can develop Bihar. The speed of development has increased a lot due to the NDA government at both the Centre and the state. Therefore, I request you to make the NDA candidates win with a huge margin of votes in this election. You should give us, i.e. NDA, another chance," he said in the video message.

More work will be done in the future, which will enable Bihar to become as developed as the top states. "Therefore, on the upcoming 6th and 11th of November, you should reach your polling station in large numbers and cast your vote. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar," Nitish Kumar said in the appeal.