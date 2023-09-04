Bengal bypoll: Dhupguri seat to put INDIA opposition bloc's unity to test2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Opposition bloc faces test in bypoll for Dhupguri assembly segment in India; TMC and Congress-CPI(M) alliance competing for seat.
In a high-stakes political showdown, the opposition bloc is facing a pivotal test in the upcoming bypoll for the Dhupguri assembly segment. The key players in this battle are the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance, both vying to capture this rural seat in North Bengal, currently held by the BJP.