PM Modi will be addressing the mega poll rally shortly in Kolkata as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting March 27. BJP supporters, in huge numbers, have turned out for the mega event.

"Bengal comes out to show love & support for PM Narendra Modi. A wave in favour of the policies of inclusive development. Bengal wants change. Bengal wants Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted along with the pictures from brigade parade ground in Kolkata.

Bengal comes out to show love & support for PM @narendramodi.



A wave in favour of the policies of inclusive development.

Bengal wants change.

Bengal wants Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.

Ahead of PM Modi's mega rally, film star Mithun Chakraborty joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at brigade parade ground today.

The public rally will be held a day after BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and two days after incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of 291 candidates and left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.





