Bengal Panchayat poll violence: Governor Ananda Bose says ‘stern action against…’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Governor CV Ananda Bose of West Bengal vows to fight against growing violence in the state and promises stern action against lawbreakers and control room lords.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose pledged a determined battle against escalating violence in the state during the counting of Panchayat poll votes. He assured that strict measures would be taken against troublemakers and emphasised the commitment to making Bengal a secure place for future generations.
