Bengal phase 3 polls: 77.67% voter turnout recorded till 5:30 pm

As the third phase of the highly contested West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, a voter turnout of 77.67 per cent was recorded till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Among all constituencies, Goghat reported the highest turnout with 84.71 per cent, while Diamond Harbour and Tarakeswar recorded turnouts of 75.17 per cent and 78.37 per cent respectively.

Arambagh and Bihnupur recorded 79 per cent turnout each.

Earlier, a clash had erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Arambagh as voting for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am today.

There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

A total of 832 companies of central security forces have been deployed in the constituencies to ensure a peaceful election.

A total of 78,52,425 electors will take part in the third phase of the polls. Of these, 2,30,055 people will be voting for the first time. A total of 1,26,148 voters fall in the age group of above 80 years.

