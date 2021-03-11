The West Bengal Police today registered a case over the alleged attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shiekh Sufian lodged a complaint, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

"We have received a complaint from Mr Sufiyan. Our investigation is already underway and we are collecting evidence," the officer told PTI.

The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

She alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress today postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders said.

Banerjee, the party's chairperson, was scheduled to release the manifesto in the afternoon at her residence in Kalighat.

Banerjee had released the party's list of 291 candidates on March 5.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2

