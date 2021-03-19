South 24 Parganas: BJP has fielded Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee from Behala West Assembly seat against heavyweight Trinamool Congress leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

After her candidature was announced, she started door-to-door campaigning in her constituency.

"I am excited. When I got to know that BJP has given me a ticket from Behala West, I could not stop myself to come out. I am getting support from the people here," Srabanti told ANI.

On 2 March, Srabanti Chatterjee joined the BJP.

On Thursday, BJP released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

