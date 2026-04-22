Bengal, Tamil Nadu elections: Cash, liquor, drug seizures cross ₹1,000 crore in election-bound states

Ahead of voting in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed in a press release that seizures in the poll-bound states have surpassed ₹1,000 crores. The seizures include cash, liquor, drug value and more.

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections on March 15, 2026, it also directed the State/UT governments to ensure that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is strictly complied with.

“It may be recalled that the Commission has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the poll-going states/UTs and their bordering states/UTs along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement free elections,” the poll body said.

Officials added that these teams are conducting surprise checks and setting up checkpoints across key locations. Complaints are being addressed within a strict timeline of 100 minutes.

To ensure free and fair elections and that complaints are attended to, the poll body deployed over 5,011 (2,728 in WB and 2,283 in TN) Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed. “Besides this, over 5,363 (3,142 in WB and 2,221 in TN) Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise Nakas at different locations,” it said.

In West Bengal, ₹27.48 crore cash, 39,31,463 litres of liquor which valvued at ₹ ₹102.45 crore were seized. The authorities also seized drugs worth ₹108.11 crore. In addition, freebies and other inducement-related items account for the largest share, valued at ₹178.84 crore. All the seizure in West Bengal totalled to ₹472.89 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, cash seizures amount to ₹100.19 crore, while 1,17,713 litres of liquor have been confiscated, valued at ₹3.85 crore. Drugs worth ₹76.72 crore have also been seized, along with precious metals valued at ₹159.31 crore. Additionally, freebies and other inducements account for the largest share at ₹259.14 crore.

At the same time, the poll body urged authorities to strike a balance between vigilance and public convenience. "Enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during checking and inspection," the statement said.

The first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held tomorrow, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly elections are also set to take place tomorrow. The counting of votes and declaration of results for both states will be conducted on May 4.