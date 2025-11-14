Bettiah Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will BJP's Renu Devi win the key seat again?

Bettiah Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Bettiah is among Bihar's 243 assembly constituencies. The main parties in the state include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

Renu Devi of the BJP is the current MLA for Bettiah. She won the seat in 2020, whereas in 2015, the INC candidate, Madan Mohan Tiwari, was the winner.

The candidates in the 2025 assembly elections include Renu Devi from the BJP, Anil Kumar Singh representing the Jan Suraaj Party, and Washi Ahmad from the INC, among others.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar were conducted in two phases to elect 243 members to the Legislative Assembly. Polling for the first phase, covering 121 seats, was held on November 6, while voting for the second phase, covering 122 seats, will be conducted today. The results will be announced on 14 November.

Bihar is one of India's poorest states, with a per capita income of just ₹32,227 ($364) for the year ending March 2024, compared to the national average of ₹1,06,744. The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 to 29 in Bihar was 29.62% in 2022, significantly above the national average, according to the most recent data from the International Labour Organisation.