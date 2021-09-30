Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur and Pipili; Mamata Banerjee in fray

Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur and Pipili; Mamata Banerjee in fray

Premium
Security deployment at a polling booth of ward number 71 in Bhabanipur
1 min read . 30 Sep 2021 Livemint

West Bengal Bypolls: Voting begins in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, Samserganj

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bypolls are being held in three seats in West Bengal - south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangirpur in Murshidabad district - and Pipili in Odisha. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

Bypolls are being held in three seats in West Bengal - south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangirpur in Murshidabad district - and Pipili in Odisha. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly constituency  is being keenly watched as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is not an MLA is contesting from here.

The polling began at 7 am today. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Bhabanipur bypoll has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

BSP tie-up won’t help Akalis: It’s advantage Congress i ...

Premium

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: SP to hold series of meet ...

Premium

Beg, borrow, buy to ensure 24X7 power supply: Sukhbir B ...

Premium

UP polls: Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel demands separate mi ...

Bharatiya Janata Party fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC supremo.

A lawyer by profession, Tibrewal is the vice-president of the West Bengal unit of BJP Yuva Morcha. She is also the petitioner in the Calcutta High Court against the post-poll violence in the state. Notably, the High Court has ordered a CBI probe in violence in West Bengal after the Assembly elections.

Polling in Samserganj could not take place on April 26 during the seventh phase of West Bengal elections due to the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque.

Similarly, the polling in Jangipur was not held due to the death of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Pradip Nandi.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!