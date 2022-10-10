In yet another step to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' in the pharmaceutical sector, Prime Minister Naraendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar in Gujarat's Bharuch . “I am happy to announce that now along with industrial development, Bharuch will also be home to an international airport. This airport will play an important role in increasing exports from Gujarat," said PM Modi in Bharuch.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, which will help in the disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli, which will give a boost to the MSME sector.

PM Modi will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Today, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development.

On October 11, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities around Rs. 1300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad.

"This includes dedication of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre; new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre; new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute," the statement reads.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of shelter homes to accommodate families of poor patients.

PM in Jamnagar

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹1460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

He also will dedicate package 7 of Saurashtra Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana Link 3 (from Und Dam to Sonmati Dam), package 5 of SAUNI Yojana Link 1 (from Und-1 dam to SANI Dam) and Haripar 40 MW Solar PV project.

The projects whose foundation stone would be laid by the Prime Minister include Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur Bypass junction flyover Bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing, and the refurbishment of the Sewer Collection pipeline and pumping station.