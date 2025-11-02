‘Bhulna Mat!’: BJP slams Lalu Yadav for celebrating Halloween after calling Kumbh ‘faltu’

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren. Halloween, which traces its roots to ancient Celtic traditions, is celebrated worldwide with ghostly decorations, themed parties, creative costumes, and the beloved custom of trick-or-treating.

The BJP's remarks came in response to Yadav's earlier comment describing the Maha Kumbh Mela as “faltu” or meaningless.

The party further noted that individuals who mock or disrespect matters of faith will not earn the votes of the people of Bihar. In a post on X, BJP Kisan Morcha wrote, “Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless and is celebrating the British festival Halloween. Whoever strikes at faith, the people of Bihar will not vote for him.”

In February this year, Yadav had called the Maha Kumbh festival “meaningless.” When asked about the huge crowd attending the grand event in Prayagraj, the RJD chief replied, “What's the point of Kumbh? It’s pointless.”

Meanwhile, during an election rally in Nawada, PM Modi termed “'katta' (guns), cruelty, and corruption” as RJD's identity, PM Modi reiterated the “jungle raj” jibe.

“RJD's jungle raj had only one identity. As I say this, each one of you will believe that your Modi is telling the truth. They had only one identity: 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. The signs of jungle raj stained Magadh's pride with massacre and social division. If someone's salary increased in Bihar, he would get worried because a higher salary meant paying more extortion to the RJD,” he said.

"The urban naxals living in cities have lost their sleep at night seeing that Maoist terrorists, who once carried weapons in their hands, are now carrying a Constitution in their hands," he added.

Lalu celebrates Halloween with his grandchildren Earlier on Saturday, a viral video of Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren went viral online.

The video was shared by Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, where Yadav was seen laughing as his grandchildren, wearing ghostly masks and spooky makeup, playfully try to frighten him.

Acharya can be seen feeding her younger son, Iraj, while Yadav hands out chocolates to the children. Katyayani, the daughter of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, also joins in the family's Halloween celebrations.

Watch the video here: