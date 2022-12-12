Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive term today. He will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive term today. He will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.
Bhupendra Patel breaks his own record
Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. The BJP created history in Gujarat with a landslide victory in the 2022 election and its 7th consecutive win. Breaking his own record, Patel once again won from Ghatlodia constituency by a staggering margin of 1,91,000 votes in the 2022 election.
Bhupendra Patel breaks his own record
Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. The BJP created history in Gujarat with a landslide victory in the 2022 election and its 7th consecutive win. Breaking his own record, Patel once again won from Ghatlodia constituency by a staggering margin of 1,91,000 votes in the 2022 election.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Who all will attend Bhupendra Patel's oath ceremony today?
The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.
BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP bagged 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly, its highest-ever poll tally in the state. The opposition Congress could manage only 17 seats while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had to be content with just 5 seats. Three seats went to Independent candidates while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat in the state.
In the last Assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats, Congress trailed close at 77 and NCP, BTP and Independent candidates secured 1, 2 and 3 seats, respectively.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.